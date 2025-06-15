Israeli Army Issues Urgent Evacuation Warning To Iranian Civilians

The Israeli military issued a warning to Iranian civilians on Sunday, June 15, urging them to immediately evacuate areas near military weapon manufacturing plants and related support facilities. The statement, disseminated through social media and international media outlets, emphasized the significant risk to life posed by remaining in these areas.

According to Reuters, this warning comes in the wake of intensified Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran's military and nuclear facilities, including key sites like Parchin and Natanz. These strikes are part of Israel's ongoing campaign to disrupt Iran's nuclear capabilities.

The warning was also issued after a series of large-scale missile and drone attacks by Iran on Israel, which resulted in 14 deaths and over 200 injuries. The Israeli military stated that future attacks on Iran's military infrastructure would be even more severe, signaling an escalation in hostilities.

CNN, quoting Israeli officials, noted that the warning was intended to minimize civilian casualties in Iran. However, some analysts believe that this is part of Israel's psychological warfare campaign aimed at intimidating the Iranian population and government.

In response, Iranian officials have labeled the Israeli warning as“psychological terrorism,” urging the public to remain calm and not succumb to fear. The United Nations has called for restraint from both sides in order to prevent the conflict from spiraling into a full-scale regional war.

The international community's growing concern about the escalating Israel-Iran conflict highlights the need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions. With both nations on the brink of further military action, there is a critical need for a neutral party to mediate and ensure the protection of civilians.

As hostilities continue to rise, the possibility of a broader regional war looms large. The global community is watching closely, and international pressure for peace talks and conflict resolution is intensifying. The next steps taken by Israel, Iran, and the United Nations will likely determine the future course of this dangerous conflict.

