Iran Has Solid Proof US Forces Supported Israel: Minister Abbas Araghchi
"We have solid proof of the support of the American forces and American bases in the region for the attacks of the Zionist regime military forces," Araghchi told foreign diplomats in a meeting broadcast on state TV, as per AFP.Also Read | 'Life at risk': IDF warns Iranians residing near military weapon hotspots
Araghchi statement was reported after US President Donald Trump said the US had nothing to do with Israel's attack on Iran on Sunday.
Trump warned Iran,“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”Also Read | Trump's stern warning to Iran, says US armed forces will come down on you if... Iran-Israel conflict
Israel unleashed airstrikes across Iran for a third day on Sunday and threatened even greater force as some Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defences to strike buildings in the heart of the country.
Israel vowed that its military would continue targeting Iranian military facilities“We will strike the sites and continue to peel the skin off the Iranian snake in Tehran and everywhere,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz was quoted by Iran International as saying.Also Read | How Israel's Mossad smuggled drone parts to attack Iran from within
He vowed to strip Iran of its nuclear and weapons capabilities. Notably, Israel sees Iran's nuclear programm as a threat to its existence, and said the bombardment was designed to avert the last steps to production of a nuclear weapon.
Meanwhile, Rouhollah Motefaker Azad, a member of Iran's parliamen education committee, said Sunday that the gates of hell have opened on Israel.
“We are a nation well-versed in war,” he was quoted by Iranian media as saying, adding that“weddings are being held in Iran, but Netanyahu is missing.”Also Read | Putin speaks to US President Donald Trump, condemns Israel's attack on Iran Death toll amid Israel, Iran tensions
In Israel, at least six people, including two children, were killed when a missile hit an apartment building in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. Daniel Hadad, a local police commander, said 180 people were wounded and seven are still missing.
Meanwhile, Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and 320 wounded in Friday's first wave of Israeli strikes. Iranian authorities have not provided an updated toll as of early Sunday, but Tehran says Israel has killed top army commanders and nuclear scientists, AFP reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment