Jordan Lifts Ban on Flights After Weekend Closures
(MENAFN) Jordan lifted its temporary ban on civilian flights early Sunday, following several short-term airspace closures triggered by escalating military tensions between Israel and Iran, the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) announced.
According to CARC Chief Haitham Misto, these closures were tactical measures implemented after ongoing risk evaluations of the regional situation, a news agency reported.
The airspace was initially shut down Friday evening, reopened Saturday morning, closed again later that night, and finally reopened on Sunday.
Misto emphasized that CARC is maintaining vigilant oversight and remains prepared to adjust restrictions as circumstances evolve.
Airlines have been informed to resume normal flight schedules and reroute previously diverted planes back to Amman.
The commission stressed that safeguarding passenger safety and the integrity of civil aviation operations continue to be its foremost concerns.
