Russian diplomate states it’s ‘perverted logic’ to label Israeli assault on Iran as self-defense
(MENAFN) Russia’s deputy UN envoy Dmitry Polyansky denounced Israel’s recent attack on Iran as a blatant violation of international law, dismissing claims that it was an act of self-defense as “perverted logic.” The strikes targeted Iranian uranium enrichment facilities and eliminated several senior military commanders and scientists, with Israel calling the operation a preemptive measure to stop Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran, which denies pursuing a military nuclear program, retaliated with missile attacks on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv.
Polyansky told RT that while every country has the right to defend itself, Israel’s aggression against Iran breaches the UN Charter and cannot be justified as legitimate self-defense. He emphasized Moscow’s full support for Iran’s position and condemned the attack as a dangerous provocation with potentially severe regional and global consequences.
According to Polyansky, the Israeli strike aimed to sabotage upcoming US-Iran nuclear negotiations scheduled for Sunday. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused the attack of rendering diplomacy meaningless, though Tehran has not yet canceled the talks.
Russia advocates for continuing the diplomatic process and resolving disputes over Iran’s nuclear program through restraint and dialogue, Polyansky concluded.
