UAE Lottery: Win Up To Dh2,500 Every Day With New 'Pick 3' Game

The UAE Lottery has launched a new daily draw that will give players the chance to win up to Dh2,500 every day. The 'Pick 3' game, which costs only Dh5 for each entry, lets participants pick three numbers between 0 and 9.

The option of 'Any 3' gives players who select two identical numbers appearing in any order a chance to win Dh850, while the option of 'Any 6' offers players a chance to win Dh425 if they match any three chosen numbers in any order at all. To take home the big win of Dh2,500, players need to match the three selected numbers in the exact order they are drawn.

Recommended For You

Launched in November 2024, the UAE Lottery is operated by The Game LLC and is the country's first and only federally licensed lottery regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). Every fortnight, the lottery gives residents the chance to win the grand prize of Dh100 million, in addition to other cash prizes.

"We are enabling our participants to continue to dream big every single day by introducing more variety in our games and giving them opportunities to win exciting cash prizes," said Bishop Woosley, Director of Lottery Operations at The Game LLC. "Players can now enjoy a broader range of games to play, all within the secure and regulated framework of The UAE Lottery, ensuring operational integrity and transparency."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, Bishop had said that company was in the process of selling raffle tickets at groceries and fuel stations. Currently, the tickets can be purchased only through its website with plans to roll out an app soon.

The company has also taken stringent measures to ensure that UAE residents engage in responsible gaming practices. They take great care to monitor player behavior and provide mental health counseling to those who need it. The company monitors sets of keywords and when concerns arise, the issue is passed on to the relevant subject matter experts to review players' accounts.