Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iraq calls on US to stop Israel from breaching its airspace

Iraq calls on US to stop Israel from breaching its airspace


2025-06-15 04:13:27
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Iraq called on the United States to take action in preventing Israeli aircraft from intruding into Iraqi airspace for the purpose of conducting attacks. According to statements from Iraqi military officials, the government urged the US to comply with its responsibilities under existing bilateral agreements and international laws to stop these incursions.

The Iraqi authorities firmly and unequivocally oppose any breach of their airspace or its use by Israel for military operations against Iran or any other neighboring nations, as stated by reports. Demonstrating considerable restraint, Iraq continues to seek diplomatic and political avenues to peacefully resolve the escalating tensions, the official remarks added.

Moreover, the spokesperson highlighted Iraq’s entitlement, as per international law and the United Nations Charter, to employ all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty against any infringement by external actors.

On Friday, Iraq lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council, condemning Israel for its violations of Iraqi airspace during military strikes. Reports indicate that in the early hours of Friday, Israel carried out coordinated air raids on key sites throughout Iran, including Tehran, marking a significant escalation in regional hostilities.

MENAFN15062025000045017281ID1109675666

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search