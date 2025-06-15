403
Iraq calls on US to stop Israel from breaching its airspace
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Iraq called on the United States to take action in preventing Israeli aircraft from intruding into Iraqi airspace for the purpose of conducting attacks. According to statements from Iraqi military officials, the government urged the US to comply with its responsibilities under existing bilateral agreements and international laws to stop these incursions.
The Iraqi authorities firmly and unequivocally oppose any breach of their airspace or its use by Israel for military operations against Iran or any other neighboring nations, as stated by reports. Demonstrating considerable restraint, Iraq continues to seek diplomatic and political avenues to peacefully resolve the escalating tensions, the official remarks added.
Moreover, the spokesperson highlighted Iraq’s entitlement, as per international law and the United Nations Charter, to employ all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty against any infringement by external actors.
On Friday, Iraq lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council, condemning Israel for its violations of Iraqi airspace during military strikes. Reports indicate that in the early hours of Friday, Israel carried out coordinated air raids on key sites throughout Iran, including Tehran, marking a significant escalation in regional hostilities.
