Israel targets Houthi Leaders secret meeting in Yemen

2025-06-15 04:03:07
(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike targeted a secret meeting of top Houthi leaders in the Yemeni capital, according to local security sources and anti-Houthi media. The meeting reportedly included Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Supreme Political Council, Abdulkarim al-Gumari, the military chief of staff, and other senior figures such as Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and Mohammed Ali al-Houthi.

Residents near the strike site reported seeing at least 10 charred bodies. The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been actively targeting Israel since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. They have also condemned Israeli attacks on Iran and vowed to intensify missile strikes against Israel.

No official statement has yet been released by the Houthi group.


