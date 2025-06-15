403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel targets Houthi Leaders secret meeting in Yemen
(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike targeted a secret meeting of top Houthi leaders in the Yemeni capital, according to local security sources and anti-Houthi media. The meeting reportedly included Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Supreme Political Council, Abdulkarim al-Gumari, the military chief of staff, and other senior figures such as Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and Mohammed Ali al-Houthi.
Residents near the strike site reported seeing at least 10 charred bodies. The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been actively targeting Israel since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. They have also condemned Israeli attacks on Iran and vowed to intensify missile strikes against Israel.
No official statement has yet been released by the Houthi group.
Residents near the strike site reported seeing at least 10 charred bodies. The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been actively targeting Israel since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. They have also condemned Israeli attacks on Iran and vowed to intensify missile strikes against Israel.
No official statement has yet been released by the Houthi group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment