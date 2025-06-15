Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Peru Achieves Breaking record of year Trade Surplus


2025-06-15 03:43:28
(MENAFN) Peru’s trade surplus for the 12 months ending in April reached an unprecedented $26.71 billion, according to a recent report from the country’s Central Reserve Bank.

In April alone, the trade surplus stood at $1.33 billion, showing a $503 million increase compared to April of the previous year.

Exports in April amounted to $5.80 billion, reflecting a 12.4% rise year-on-year. This growth was primarily driven by a 10.6% increase in average export prices alongside a 1.5% boost in export volumes.

Traditional exports contributed $4.1 billion, marking a 4% year-over-year increase, largely due to higher prices for metals and coffee, as well as expanded shipments of fishmeal and fish oil.

Meanwhile, non-traditional exports saw a significant jump of 40.3%, reaching $1.69 billion, bolstered by a 42.6% growth in export volume, especially within the fisheries and agricultural industries.

On the import side, April figures showed a 3.1% rise to $4.47 billion, driven by increased purchases of consumer and capital goods.

