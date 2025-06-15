403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peru Achieves Breaking record of year Trade Surplus
(MENAFN) Peru’s trade surplus for the 12 months ending in April reached an unprecedented $26.71 billion, according to a recent report from the country’s Central Reserve Bank.
In April alone, the trade surplus stood at $1.33 billion, showing a $503 million increase compared to April of the previous year.
Exports in April amounted to $5.80 billion, reflecting a 12.4% rise year-on-year. This growth was primarily driven by a 10.6% increase in average export prices alongside a 1.5% boost in export volumes.
Traditional exports contributed $4.1 billion, marking a 4% year-over-year increase, largely due to higher prices for metals and coffee, as well as expanded shipments of fishmeal and fish oil.
Meanwhile, non-traditional exports saw a significant jump of 40.3%, reaching $1.69 billion, bolstered by a 42.6% growth in export volume, especially within the fisheries and agricultural industries.
On the import side, April figures showed a 3.1% rise to $4.47 billion, driven by increased purchases of consumer and capital goods.
In April alone, the trade surplus stood at $1.33 billion, showing a $503 million increase compared to April of the previous year.
Exports in April amounted to $5.80 billion, reflecting a 12.4% rise year-on-year. This growth was primarily driven by a 10.6% increase in average export prices alongside a 1.5% boost in export volumes.
Traditional exports contributed $4.1 billion, marking a 4% year-over-year increase, largely due to higher prices for metals and coffee, as well as expanded shipments of fishmeal and fish oil.
Meanwhile, non-traditional exports saw a significant jump of 40.3%, reaching $1.69 billion, bolstered by a 42.6% growth in export volume, especially within the fisheries and agricultural industries.
On the import side, April figures showed a 3.1% rise to $4.47 billion, driven by increased purchases of consumer and capital goods.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment