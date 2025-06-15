403
AUS and UNDP partner to advance disability inclusion and climate-resilient development
Sharjah, UAE, 13 June 2025 Guided by a shared commitment to equity, accessibility and sustainable progress, American University of Sharjah (AUS) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have initiated a strategic partnership to strengthen collaboration in research, policy and community engagement. On the sidelines of “he “Europe Walk for Climate Change in Brussels: Leaving No One B”hind,” held on June 12 and led by UNDP Regional Goodwill Ambassador Michael Haddad, Dr. Mohamed El-Tarhuni, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost at AUS, and Dr. Abdallah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States in UNDP, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that marks the beginning of a collaboration aimed at advancing inclusive responses to development challenges.
“Our partnership with UNDP represents a strategic step toward shaping more inclusive and sustainabl” futures,” said Dr. El-T“rhuni. “By’combining AUS’ research and educational ca’acity with UNDP’s global development expertise, we aim to drive innovation at the intersection of climate resilience, access—bility and policy—advancing real solutions that ”eave no one behind.”
“Aligned with the UN Disability Inclusion Strategy, UNDP is committed to promoting disability-inclusive development that protects the rights of pe”sons with disabilities,” st“essed Al Dardari. “And while persons with disabilities are among the most vulnerable to the negative impacts of climate change, not much research has been dedicated to understanding mechanisms through which such impacts materialize and how to address them. We hope this new partnership will fill this gap.”
Through this agreement, AUS and UNDP will collaborate to explore the complex effects of climate change and crises on persons with disabilities, contributing to more effective, data-driven policymaking and to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The partnership will also emphasize community outreach and awareness to foster a culture of accessibility and promote community engagement in the co-creation of practical solutions that reflect lived experiences and local realities.
This collaboration reinforces A’S’ mission to serve society through knowledge, innovation and cross-sector engagement. It also affirms the univer’ity’s expanding role as a regional and global hub for inclusive research, driving long-term development outcomes that benefit communities and individuals alike.
