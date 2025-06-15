403
Peace or Nuclear Power: White House warns Iran
(MENAFN) As hostilities between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, a senior White House official has emphasized that diplomatic resolution is still possible—if Tehran agrees to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.
"Whatever happens today cannot be prevented," the official told Anadolu.
"But we have the ability to negotiate a successful peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program," the official added.
Despite the call for diplomacy, efforts to resume indirect negotiations have faltered. The sixth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which had been scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, has been canceled, according to Omani officials.
Tensions spiked following Israeli airstrikes early Friday targeting Iranian atomic infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of senior military officials and prominent nuclear scientists. Iran responded with missile attacks of its own, further deepening the crisis.
US President Donald Trump has also urged Tehran to pursue a nuclear agreement to avert further military escalation.
