403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hon'ble Governor of Assam, graces the IC’I’s 26thNational Conference of Practicing Company Secretaries in Guwahati
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Hon'ble Governor of Assam inaugurated the 26th National Conference of Practicing Company Secretariesof the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on 14 June 2025, in Guwahati, Assam.
Organized on the theme,Dynamic Regulatory Landscape: CS@Excelling Strategies, the two-day Conference will witness the presence of Industry Leaders, Senior Corporate Professionals, and Senior Officials from the Regulatory Bodies.
Addressing the Company Secretaries as the backbone of the corporate ecosystem, Hon'ble Governor said, ““Company Secretar’es’ meticulous scrutiny and accurate reporting ensure that companies comply with both the letter and the spirit of the law. In ’oday’s dynamic regulatory landscape, Company Se’retary’s role has become more crucial, strategic, and value-adding than ever before and I am pleased to know that the conference has been designed to enhance your knowledge and skills for enabling real value ”reation.”
Outlining the theme, CS Dhananjay Shukla, President, the ICSI, contemplated on the role of Practicing Company Secretaries in shaping sustainable governance amidst rapidly changing regulatory environment“ He said, “As guardians of compliance, architects of secretarial audit and custodians of governance, Company Secretaries are building a legacy of ensuring transparency, accountability and ethical conduct in the corp”rate sector.” He also h’ghlighted ICSI’s various capacity building programmes.
Aimed at reinforcing national unity and inclusion, the Conference is set to provide a platform for meaningful dialogues on the following thematic sessions, leveraging collective expertise and fostering regional professional growth:
•Secretarial Audit and Annual Secretarial Compliance Report
•Opportunities under Taxation Regime
• Alternative Dispute Resolution
· Expanding Horizons: Leveraging Various Opportunities
On the occasion, the ICSI announced the upcoming ICSI National Sustainability Conference to be held on 26-27 July in Udaipur, Rajasthan and ICSI 4th Board Mentorship Programme to be held from 18-21 September 2025, in Kalimpong, West Bengal.
The Conference also witnessed the gracious presence of Shri Bhubaneswar Kalita, Hon’ble Member of Rajya Sabha and Shri Dilip Saikia, H’n’ble Member of Lok Sabha.
The ICSI signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC)and further revealed the following at the Confere ce:
•Souvenir of 26th National Conference of Practicing Company Secretaries
• Publication on Corporate Governance from Compliance to Excellence (Handbook on Best Practices), Version 4.0
· Publication on Professional Reboot: Returning to Company Secretarial Roles
· Flyer on Capacity Building Series
•Chartered Secretary Collector Series - A Compendium of Selected Articles on Direct Taxes and GST
•Publication on Registered Valuers Toolkit (For the asset class of Securities and Financial Assets-SFA)
•Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Rules and Regulations) Version 1.10 updated upto May, 2025
• Flyer on Skill Based Courses on SWAYAM /SWAYAM plus platform under MoU with IIT Madras
· Flyer of MSME & Start-up Helpline
· Flyer of MSME & Start-up Catalyst
CS Pawan G Chandak, Vice President, The ICSI,CS Praveen Soni, Council Member & Chairman PCS Committee, The ICSI, CS Sandip Kejriwal,Council Member & Programme Director, The ICSI, CS Rupanjana De Council Member, The ICS , CS Anuj Saraswat, Chairman, EIRC, The ICSI, and CS Lohit Bagaria, Chairman, NE (Guwahati) Chapter, The ICSI, also addressed the gathering.
CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, The ICSI, presented the Vote of Thanks.
Organized on the theme,Dynamic Regulatory Landscape: CS@Excelling Strategies, the two-day Conference will witness the presence of Industry Leaders, Senior Corporate Professionals, and Senior Officials from the Regulatory Bodies.
Addressing the Company Secretaries as the backbone of the corporate ecosystem, Hon'ble Governor said, ““Company Secretar’es’ meticulous scrutiny and accurate reporting ensure that companies comply with both the letter and the spirit of the law. In ’oday’s dynamic regulatory landscape, Company Se’retary’s role has become more crucial, strategic, and value-adding than ever before and I am pleased to know that the conference has been designed to enhance your knowledge and skills for enabling real value ”reation.”
Outlining the theme, CS Dhananjay Shukla, President, the ICSI, contemplated on the role of Practicing Company Secretaries in shaping sustainable governance amidst rapidly changing regulatory environment“ He said, “As guardians of compliance, architects of secretarial audit and custodians of governance, Company Secretaries are building a legacy of ensuring transparency, accountability and ethical conduct in the corp”rate sector.” He also h’ghlighted ICSI’s various capacity building programmes.
Aimed at reinforcing national unity and inclusion, the Conference is set to provide a platform for meaningful dialogues on the following thematic sessions, leveraging collective expertise and fostering regional professional growth:
•Secretarial Audit and Annual Secretarial Compliance Report
•Opportunities under Taxation Regime
• Alternative Dispute Resolution
· Expanding Horizons: Leveraging Various Opportunities
On the occasion, the ICSI announced the upcoming ICSI National Sustainability Conference to be held on 26-27 July in Udaipur, Rajasthan and ICSI 4th Board Mentorship Programme to be held from 18-21 September 2025, in Kalimpong, West Bengal.
The Conference also witnessed the gracious presence of Shri Bhubaneswar Kalita, Hon’ble Member of Rajya Sabha and Shri Dilip Saikia, H’n’ble Member of Lok Sabha.
The ICSI signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC)and further revealed the following at the Confere ce:
•Souvenir of 26th National Conference of Practicing Company Secretaries
• Publication on Corporate Governance from Compliance to Excellence (Handbook on Best Practices), Version 4.0
· Publication on Professional Reboot: Returning to Company Secretarial Roles
· Flyer on Capacity Building Series
•Chartered Secretary Collector Series - A Compendium of Selected Articles on Direct Taxes and GST
•Publication on Registered Valuers Toolkit (For the asset class of Securities and Financial Assets-SFA)
•Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Rules and Regulations) Version 1.10 updated upto May, 2025
• Flyer on Skill Based Courses on SWAYAM /SWAYAM plus platform under MoU with IIT Madras
· Flyer of MSME & Start-up Helpline
· Flyer of MSME & Start-up Catalyst
CS Pawan G Chandak, Vice President, The ICSI,CS Praveen Soni, Council Member & Chairman PCS Committee, The ICSI, CS Sandip Kejriwal,Council Member & Programme Director, The ICSI, CS Rupanjana De Council Member, The ICS , CS Anuj Saraswat, Chairman, EIRC, The ICSI, and CS Lohit Bagaria, Chairman, NE (Guwahati) Chapter, The ICSI, also addressed the gathering.
CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, The ICSI, presented the Vote of Thanks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment