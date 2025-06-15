403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan urges diplomatic solution between Israel, Iran
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan has firmly stated that it will not permit its territory to be used by any country to carry out attacks against a third party, including neighboring Iran. This stance was reiterated by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, according to official statements.
Bayramov highlighted Baku’s concern over the rising regional tensions, especially in light of recent developments surrounding nuclear infrastructure. He emphasized that any disputes should be resolved strictly through diplomatic engagement and in accordance with international legal standards.
"Considering that Iran’s airspace is closed, it was reported that arrangements have been made for representatives of various countries and Iran to transit through Azerbaijan’s land border," the statement continued, indicating logistical adjustments amid airspace restrictions.
The discussion between the two ministers came in the wake of Israel’s military strikes on Iranian soil. Araghchi shared updates regarding Israel’s actions and Iran’s response.
With the potential for the conflict to escalate across the region, both sides acknowledged the urgent need to revive diplomatic efforts to prevent further instability.
The call also touched on other bilateral matters, with Bayramov expressing sympathy for the loss of senior Iranian military officials and civilians in recent events.
Bayramov highlighted Baku’s concern over the rising regional tensions, especially in light of recent developments surrounding nuclear infrastructure. He emphasized that any disputes should be resolved strictly through diplomatic engagement and in accordance with international legal standards.
"Considering that Iran’s airspace is closed, it was reported that arrangements have been made for representatives of various countries and Iran to transit through Azerbaijan’s land border," the statement continued, indicating logistical adjustments amid airspace restrictions.
The discussion between the two ministers came in the wake of Israel’s military strikes on Iranian soil. Araghchi shared updates regarding Israel’s actions and Iran’s response.
With the potential for the conflict to escalate across the region, both sides acknowledged the urgent need to revive diplomatic efforts to prevent further instability.
The call also touched on other bilateral matters, with Bayramov expressing sympathy for the loss of senior Iranian military officials and civilians in recent events.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment