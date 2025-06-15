Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan urges diplomatic solution between Israel, Iran


2025-06-15 02:06:08
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan has firmly stated that it will not permit its territory to be used by any country to carry out attacks against a third party, including neighboring Iran. This stance was reiterated by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, according to official statements.

Bayramov highlighted Baku’s concern over the rising regional tensions, especially in light of recent developments surrounding nuclear infrastructure. He emphasized that any disputes should be resolved strictly through diplomatic engagement and in accordance with international legal standards.

"Considering that Iran’s airspace is closed, it was reported that arrangements have been made for representatives of various countries and Iran to transit through Azerbaijan’s land border," the statement continued, indicating logistical adjustments amid airspace restrictions.

The discussion between the two ministers came in the wake of Israel’s military strikes on Iranian soil. Araghchi shared updates regarding Israel’s actions and Iran’s response.

With the potential for the conflict to escalate across the region, both sides acknowledged the urgent need to revive diplomatic efforts to prevent further instability.

The call also touched on other bilateral matters, with Bayramov expressing sympathy for the loss of senior Iranian military officials and civilians in recent events.

