Attacks Between Iran, Israel Increase Fatalities
(MENAFN) Several Iranian rockets hit various sites in the northern parts of Israel, leading to the deaths of three individuals and leaving 13 others wounded, according to Israeli news outlets on early Sunday.
A news agency, referencing emergency service sources, noted that “three people were killed in the Haifa area in northern Israel, following the latest Iranian missile bombardment.”
Another news agency further indicated that numerous structures and roads in and around Haifa, Tamra, and Krayot experienced "heavy damage" due to the impact of the missile strikes.
Previously, Israel’s military announced it was “operating to intercept missiles launched from Iran,” adding that its forces were “currently striking military targets in Tehran.”
This surge in violence followed Israeli attacks in the early hours of Friday, where Israeli troops reportedly bombarded nuclear and missile sites within Iran, killing senior military figures and scientific personnel.
In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at multiple Israeli locations.
