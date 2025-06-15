Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump, Putin Hold Phone Call, Back End to Israel-Iran Conflict

2025-06-15 01:33:53
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that he had a one-hour phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing primarily on escalating hostilities in the Middle East and briefly touching on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trump shared details of the exchange on his platform Truth Social, stating that both leaders were aligned in their desire to see an end to the growing conflict between Israel and Iran. “He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end,” Trump wrote, noting that Putin is well-acquainted with Iran’s leadership.

While the Middle East was the focal point, Trump said the Russia-Ukraine war was also discussed, albeit briefly. “We talked at length. Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week,” he wrote. "He (Putin) is doing the planned prisoner swaps -- large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides," he added.

The call also had a personal note. Saturday marked Trump’s 79th birthday, and he mentioned that the Russian president offered him birthday wishes during their conversation.

The rare direct dialogue between the U.S. president and the Russian leader comes at a time of heightened global tensions, with the Israel-Iran situation threatening to spill into a wider regional crisis and no clear resolution in sight for the war in Ukraine.

