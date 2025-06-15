Father's Day: Surprise Dad With This Quick And Fluffy Cake No Oven Needed

Fathers Day 2025 Cake Recipe: Want to impress your dad with a homemade cake this Father's Day? Learn how to make a delicious cake in just 15 minutes without an oven. Skip the store-bought, unhealthy cakes and bake this healthy, tasty steamed cake. Here's the recipe for making a cake in a cooker...

Easy 15-Minute Spongy Cake Recipe (How to make spongy cake without oven)

Ingredients

All-purpose flour - 1 cup

Milk - 1⁄2 cup (lukewarm)

Sugar - 1⁄2 cup (powdered)

Baking powder - 1 teaspoon

Baking soda - 1⁄2 teaspoon

Vanilla essence - 4-5 drops

Refined oil or ghee - 1⁄4 cup

Lemon juice or vinegar - 1 teaspoon

Salt - 1 cup (for heating in the cooker)

No-Bake Cake Recipe (15 minutes cake recipe for dad)



Sift the flour, powdered sugar, baking powder, and baking soda into a bowl.

Add milk, oil, and vanilla essence. Whisk well to avoid lumps.

Finally, add lemon juice and whisk lightly. The batter should be neither too thin nor too thick.

Grease a steel container (that can be placed in a cooker). Line the bottom with butter paper or sprinkle with flour.

Spread 1 cup of salt in the cooker and place a stand on top.

Heat the cooker without the whistle and rubber gasket for 5 minutes.

Place the cake tin in the preheated cooker. Close the lid (without the whistle and gasket). Bake on low heat for 12-15 minutes. Check with a toothpick. If it comes out clean, the cake is ready.

Extra Tips (Soft sponge cake in cooker)



You can use buttermilk or yogurt instead of milk for an even spongier cake.

Remove the cake from the tin only after it has cooled. You can also add dry fruits or chocolate chips.