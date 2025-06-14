Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tom Jackobs Offers Fractional Sales Management For Heart-Led Wellness Practices


2025-06-14 11:15:43
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New service helps mission-driven businesses improve sales performance without building a full in-house sales team.

Heart-led businesses deserve world-class sales leadership-without compromising their values.” - Tom JackobsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tom Jackobs, international sales strategist, is now offering fractional sales management services to help private-pay wellness and health businesses scale ethically and sustainably.

The service provides part-time sales leadership, customized scripting, and live coaching support-without the overhead of a full-time hire.

Designed for mission-driven teams, the focus is on boosting performance while preserving heart-centered communication with prospects.

Jackobs brings decades of experience in health and wellness sales, empowering teams with systems, coaching, and compassionate leadership that actually closes deals.

"Heart-led businesses deserve world-class sales leadership-without compromising their values." - Tom Jackobs

Discover how fractional sales management can elevate your team at

###

About Tom Jackobs:
Tom Jackobs is an international speaker and sales strategist helping purpose-driven businesses build emotionally intelligent sales teams. His fractional sales management service empowers practitioners and heart-led founders to lead and grow with integrity.

Media Contact:
Tom Jackobs
Email: ...
Phone: 713-240-1529

Tom Jackobs
JackobsEffect, Inc.
+1 713-240-1529
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN14062025003118003196ID1109674978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search