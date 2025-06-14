Southwest Monsoon Intensifies, Water Level Rises In Key Reservoirs In Two TN Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 15 (IANS) The intensification of the southwest monsoon has brought continuous rainfall to the Western Ghats region, leading to a significant rise in the water levels of key reservoirs in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, sustained showers over the past several days have contributed to increased inflow into the region's main water bodies, notably the Papanasam, Servalar, and Manimuthar reservoirs.

The Papanasam reservoir, one of the major sources of irrigation and drinking water in the region, recorded a water level of 126.55 feet as of Saturday. It received an inflow of 2,845.43 cubic feet per second (cusecs), while the outflow was maintained at 1,400 cusecs to meet agricultural and domestic water needs.

The Servalar reservoir also witnessed a steady rise in water level, reaching 135.17 feet.

Meanwhile, the Manimuthar reservoir stood at 93.43 feet, with water levels gradually climbing due to persistent monsoon showers. Authorities noted that the ongoing rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Western Ghats is expected to further elevate water levels in the coming days.

Officials are closely monitoring inflows and managing reservoir releases to ensure sufficient water availability for irrigation while simultaneously taking precautionary measures to prevent flooding in downstream areas.

“We are releasing water in a controlled manner to support agricultural activities and drinking water supply, while also ensuring that there is no overflow or threat to low-lying areas,” said a senior PWD engineer overseeing water management in the region.

Local farmers have welcomed the timely rains, expressing hope for a productive cropping season ahead.

The increased reservoir levels are also likely to bring relief to communities that have faced water scarcity during the summer months.

With the southwest monsoon expected to remain active in the region for the next few weeks, the PWD and district administrations remain on alert to manage both water conservation and flood risk mitigation effectively.