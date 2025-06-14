403
HMC Hosts Patient Event To Support Head And Neck Cancer Survivors
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) hosted its inaugural Patient Awareness Programme,“Enhancing the Quality of Life of Patients with Head and Neck Cancer – A Patient Engagement Event .”
The event took place at Bayt Al Dhiyafah, bringing together medical professionals, cancer survivors, and caregivers for an in-depth exploration of survivorship, functional recovery, and psychosocial support.
Led by Dr Hanadi al-Hamad, deputy chief, Rehabilitation, Geriatrics, and Long-term Care Services at HMC, and Mohamed Shafi, Head of the Oncology and Lymphedema Physiotherapy Department at the Qatar Rehabilitation Institute (QRI), the event represented a pioneering step in patient engagement and multidisciplinary collaboration. The programme featured a series of presentations by clinical experts alongside powerful testimonials from patients who shared their personal experiences with recovery and resilience.
The event featured the participation of three leaders who delivered remarks that underscored the significance of integrated cancer care. Dr Mohamed Ussama al-Homsi, senior consultant and deputy medical director of Education, Clinical Research, and Quality at the National Centre for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR), emphasised the crucial role of education and research in advancing rehabilitation practices and enhancing patient outcomes.
Noora Rashid Essa al-Mudahka, assistant executive director, Clinical Services and Physiotherapy at HMC, highlighted the initiative as a reflection of forward-thinking rehabilitation practices that support a more compassionate, patient-centred model of care. Dr Hussain Ali al-Enazi, senior consultant in ENT and Head and Neck Surgery, emphasised that healing extends beyond surgery and that collaboration with physiotherapists, speech and dietetics specialists, and mental health professionals is crucial in restoring a patient's quality of life. Throughout the meeting, a diverse team of professionals from various specialties, ranging from ENT surgery, cranio-maxillofacial surgery, radiation oncology, clinical dietetics, and physiotherapy to speech therapy, psychotherapy, and oncology nursing offered insights into best practices in holistic cancer care. Their contributions underscored the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to rehabilitation and the collective responsibility to empower patients throughout their treatment journey.
This inaugural gathering marks a transformative step in HMC's broader mission to enhance cancer survivorship outcomes by expanding access to evidence-based rehabilitation services and fostering a culture of holistic healing rooted in empathy, innovation, and teamwork.
