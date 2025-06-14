US Army Set To Celebrate 250 Years: Trump Arrives On Stage At His Birthday Event Amid 'No Kings' Protests
3. The deep political divisions in the United States were highlighted as "No Kings" protesters filled the streets in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Washington, Houston, and Atlanta .
4. The Republican, now in his second term and expanding presidential powers to unprecedented levels, proudly declared on his Truth Social platform that it was a“big day for America!!!”
5. Military parades are typically associated with capitals like Moscow and Pyongyang rather than Washington, but Trump has openly voiced his desire for one since his first term.
6. The event kicked off with a 21-gun salute, followed by the dramatic arrival of the Army's Golden Knights parachute team, who descended from the sky to present a flag to Trump.Also Read | Anti-Trump Protesters Turn Out Across US at 'No Kings' Rallies
7. In front of the stage where Trump was seated, two massive Abrams tanks were positioned.
8. Thousands gathered in Los Angeles to protest Trump's deployment of troops in the nation's second-largest city, following unrest triggered by immigration raids. Meanwhile, some demonstrators focussed their protests on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and a small group even assembled in Paris.
9. What do protestors say?
Lindsay Ross, a 28-year-old musician, said,“I think people are mad as hell.” "I think it's disgusting," protester Sarah Hargrave, 42, said in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, calling Trump's parade as a“display of authoritarianism”.
10. California's Governor Gavin Newsom, who criticised Trump for sending National Guard troops into Los Angeles without his approval, described it a“vulgar display of weakness”.
(With inputs from AFP)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment