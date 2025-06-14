One Click, Big Consequences: How Fake News Almost Cost Journalists Everything

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) “If I Knew About Fact-Checking Tools, I Might Have Avoided That Embarrassment.” Mehmood Ali, a reporter from Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, still feels a wave of regret when recalling a news story from his early career.

Despite working with a private television channel for the past eleven years, he considers that single false report the most serious mistake of his journalistic life.

In Pakistan, while digital media is making news gathering easier, the unchecked spread of viral fake news, videos, and images has become a growing threat for journalists.

Those working in remote areas, often unfamiliar with digital tools, are especially vulnerable. The consequences are not just professional, they can be personal and legal as well.

Irresponsible Use of Social Media and Death Threats

Marjan Ali, another journalist from Charsadda, has a similar experience. He has been in journalism for eight years and runs a local Facebook page. Once, he shared a video showing a group of teenagers smoking, along with the name of an educational institution, without verifying the video's authenticity.

Also Read: Critically Ill Afghan Infant Receives Free Treatment in Peshawar After Parents Allowed Entry on Humanitarian Grounds

When the video went viral, it triggered a strong reaction from both the college administration and the youth in the footage.

“The principal denied that the boys were his students,” Marjan said.“And the boys in the video threatened to kill me.”

Eventually, Marjan apologized, deleted the video, and filed a report with the police. Reflecting on the incident, he said the situation could have been avoided if he had been aware of digital fact-checking tools.

Rs500 Million in Damages – When News Is Unverified

Mehmood Ali's case became even more serious. He received a message in a WhatsApp group alleging land grabbing by a senior officer in Peshawar. Assuming it was authentic-because it came from another journalist-he forwarded it to other groups. But the news turned out to be false, and Mehmood was served a legal notice demanding Rs500 million in damages.

“I was sure it was correct because a fellow journalist shared it,” he recalled.“But the moment I got the notice, I realized how dangerous it is to forward unverified news.”

He later issued an apology and deleted the post. Since then, he regularly urges his peers to verify all information before reporting or sharing it.

Lack of Training and the Pressure to Break News

Farzana Ali, Bureau Chief of Aaj News in Peshawar, points out that many journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enter the field without formal training. As a result, they remain unaware of professional ethics and the responsible use of social media.

“Every journalist wants to be the first to break the news,” she said.“In that rush, fake stories are sometimes shared. And when those stories turn out to be false, it's the journalist's credibility that suffers.”

Farzana herself admits to having made mistakes in the past by sharing one-sided reports on social media, which she later deleted.“There's no shame in admitting mistakes,” she said,“but there's a dire need for proper training.”

“We Must Learn Or the Risks Will Keep Growing”

Cybersecurity expert Seerat, affiliated with the Digital Rights Foundation (DRF), says journalists need training not only to combat fake news but also to understand how emerging technologies-like artificial intelligence-are making misinformation more difficult to detect.

“Journalists must learn which AI tools can help them and which can mislead,” she explained.“Because journalists shape public opinion, their responsibility is even greater.”

Seerat revealed that DRF received 16,849 cases in recent years involving account hacking, data leaks, harassment, and doctored images. She also noted that DRF offers a helpline (0800-39393) for journalists needing legal or psychological support.

What Is the Solution?

In Pakistan, the impact of fake news is far-reaching, leading to social backlash, legal battles, financial damages, and physical threats for journalists. To counter these risks, both media outlets and journalist organizations must urgently launch effective training programs.

“Journalists need training at the district level,” Mehmood Ali said.“If we're taught how to use fact-checking tools, we can protect ourselves, and prevent others from being misled.”