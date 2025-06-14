China's CNNC Set To Forge Consortium On Another NPP Project In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Chinese CNNC (China National Nuclear Corporation) will become the leader of the consortium for the construction of a new nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan, the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency Almasadam Satkaliyev said, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

According to him, all the participants included in the shortlist based on the results of prequalification have unique technologies, however, the best proposals came from Chinese and Russian companies.

"It's planned to sign a separate general agreement with China on cooperation in the nuclear industry. And we want to see Chinese technologies in Kazakhstan for the construction of another NPP. Objectively, there are not many countries in the world that can master the entire nuclear cycle on their own. China ranks among the countries with all the necessary technologies, the entire industrial, industrial base, and our next main priority is cooperation with the country," Satkaliyev explained.

He also pointed out that relevant negotiations will be held with the Chinese side.

"We have a very high level of agreements. We are interested in adopting the Chinese experience, we understand their ability to quickly and efficiently carry out construction, and we have already begun working in this direction. Our agency will equally have to form effective consortiums," the official added.

To note, in February 2025, Kazakhstan officially approved the construction site for the NPP - the Zhambyl district of Almaty region. The corresponding resolution was signed by the country's prime minister, Olzhas Bektenov.

In January of this year, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government, together with Samruk-Kazyna JSC, to develop long-term plans for the development of the nuclear industry, emphasizing the need for a clear vision and comprehensive analysis to select the most suitable sites for the construction of future NPPs, as well as modern and safe technologies.