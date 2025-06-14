Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
June 2
|
1.7
|
June 9
|
1.7
|
June 3
|
1.7
|
June 10
|
1.7
|
June 4
|
1.7
|
June 11
|
1.7
|
June 5
|
1.7
|
June 12
|
1.7
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0213 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.011925 manat and amounted to 1.94875 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
June 2
|
1.9324
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 3
|
1.9425
|
June 10
|
1.9379
|
June 4
|
1.9324
|
June 11
|
1.9406
|
June 5
|
1.9400
|
June 12
|
1.9573
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
1.9592
|
Average rate per week
|
1.936825
|
Average rate per week
|
1.94875
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0243 this week; however, the weighted average fell by 0.0034 manat and amounted to 2.14535 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
June 2
|
2.1932
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 3
|
2.1533
|
June 10
|
2.1492
|
June 4
|
2.1480
|
June 11
|
2.1689
|
June 5
|
2.1438
|
June 12
|
2.1384
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
2.1249
|
Average rate per week
|
2.14875
|
Average rate per week
|
2.14535
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat, amounting to 0.0431 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.000025 manat and amounted to 0.0433 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
June 2
|
0.0433
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 3
|
0.0434
|
June 10
|
0.0433
|
June 4
|
0.0434
|
June 11
|
0.0434
|
June 5
|
0.0432
|
June 12
|
0.0434
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
0.0431
|
Average rate per week
|
0.043325
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0433
The dates of June 6 and June 9 are non-working days in Azerbaijan due to the Eid al-Adha holiday, so the data on currency exchange rates on these dates are not disclosed.
