Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports. The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar June 2 1.7 June 9 1.7 June 3 1.7 June 10 1.7 June 4 1.7 June 11 1.7 June 5 1.7 June 12 1.7 June 6 - June 13 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0213 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.011925 manat and amounted to 1.94875 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro June 2 1.9324 June 9 - June 3 1.9425 June 10 1.9379 June 4 1.9324 June 11 1.9406 June 5 1.9400 June 12 1.9573 June 6 - June 13 1.9592 Average rate per week 1.936825 Average rate per week 1.94875

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0243 this week; however, the weighted average fell by 0.0034 manat and amounted to 2.14535 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble June 2 2.1932 June 9 - June 3 2.1533 June 10 2.1492 June 4 2.1480 June 11 2.1689 June 5 2.1438 June 12 2.1384 June 6 - June 13 2.1249 Average rate per week 2.14875 Average rate per week 2.14535

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat, amounting to 0.0431 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.000025 manat and amounted to 0.0433 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira June 2 0.0433 June 9 - June 3 0.0434 June 10 0.0433 June 4 0.0434 June 11 0.0434 June 5 0.0432 June 12 0.0434 June 6 - June 13 0.0431 Average rate per week 0.043325 Average rate per week 0.0433

The dates of June 6 and June 9 are non-working days in Azerbaijan due to the Eid al-Adha holiday, so the data on currency exchange rates on these dates are not disclosed.