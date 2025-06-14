Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

2025-06-14 03:05:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

June 2

1.7

June 9

1.7

June 3

1.7

June 10

1.7

June 4

1.7

June 11

1.7

June 5

1.7

June 12

1.7

June 6

-

June 13

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0213 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.011925 manat and amounted to 1.94875 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

June 2

1.9324

June 9

-

June 3

1.9425

June 10

1.9379

June 4

1.9324

June 11

1.9406

June 5

1.9400

June 12

1.9573

June 6

-

June 13

1.9592

Average rate per week

1.936825

Average rate per week

1.94875

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0243 this week; however, the weighted average fell by 0.0034 manat and amounted to 2.14535 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

June 2

2.1932

June 9

-

June 3

2.1533

June 10

2.1492

June 4

2.1480

June 11

2.1689

June 5

2.1438

June 12

2.1384

June 6

-

June 13

2.1249

Average rate per week

2.14875

Average rate per week

2.14535

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat, amounting to 0.0431 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.000025 manat and amounted to 0.0433 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

June 2

0.0433

June 9

-

June 3

0.0434

June 10

0.0433

June 4

0.0434

June 11

0.0434

June 5

0.0432

June 12

0.0434

June 6

-

June 13

0.0431

Average rate per week

0.043325

Average rate per week

0.0433

The dates of June 6 and June 9 are non-working days in Azerbaijan due to the Eid al-Adha holiday, so the data on currency exchange rates on these dates are not disclosed.

