403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Crown Prince, UK PM Discuss Mideast Tensions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 14 (KUNA) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call from Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer on Saturday.
During the conversation, they discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region, including the repercussions of Israeli military operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
They emphasized the importance of making every effort to deescalate the tensions and resolve differences through diplomacy. (end)
maa
During the conversation, they discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region, including the repercussions of Israeli military operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
They emphasized the importance of making every effort to deescalate the tensions and resolve differences through diplomacy. (end)
maa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment