Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Crown Prince, UK PM Discuss Mideast Tensions


2025-06-14 03:02:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 14 (KUNA) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call from Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer on Saturday.
During the conversation, they discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region, including the repercussions of Israeli military operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
They emphasized the importance of making every effort to deescalate the tensions and resolve differences through diplomacy. (end)
maa


MENAFN14062025000071011013ID1109674485

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search