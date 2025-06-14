APC Signs New Supply Contract With Indian Potash Limited

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Arab Potash Company (APC) on Saturday announced the signing of a new supply agreement for Muriate of Potash (MOP) with Indian Potash Limited (IPL), until the end of 2025.

The agreement was signed in the presence of APC Chairman Shehadah Abu Hdaib, APC President and CEO Maen Nsour and IPL Managing Director Parvinder Singh Gahlaut, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This deal is an extension of the“long-standing” partnership between the two companies, which is built on a supply agreement covering the period from 2022 to 2026 and includes both confirmed and optional quantities.

Abu Hdaib stressed the importance of the partnership between the APC and the IPL, describing it as a model of "fruitful" cooperation between Jordanian and international companies.

He noted that this partnership has, over the decades, reinforced the APC's presence in one of the world's largest and most vital markets.

The APC chairman added that the continuation of this relationship reflects the added value of the APC's products in terms of“high purity and quality”, as well as reliable supply, factors that make the company a preferred choice for partners who prioritise dependability and efficiency in meeting market demands.

Abu Hdaib also pointed out that long-term strategic partnerships are a "core" element of the APC's expansion and growth approach.

He stressed the company's commitment to providing a reliable and sustainable product that not only serves its commercial goals but also contributes to boosting food security systems in markets that rely on Jordanian potash as a "key" component in the agricultural sector.