Marking His 78Th Birthday, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Unveils Prestigious DPIFF Awards 2025 Trophy Alongside CEO Abhishek Mishra At Haryana Raj Bhavan

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India In a moment of both celebration and cultural significance, the Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya, unveiled the official 2025 trophy of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) on the occasion of his 78th birthday at Raj Bhavan, Haryana at Chandigarh. The unveiling served as a dual tribute honouring the Governor's distinguished legacy of public service and celebrating the transformative power of Indian cinema.

DPIFF CEO Abhishek Mishra along with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Haryana Raj Bhavan

The exquisitely crafted trophy, a symbol of cinematic excellence, cultural richness and national pride, was unveiled in the presence of Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF, who was formally invited by the Hon'ble Governor for a dialogue on leveraging cinema as a tool for cultural progression and promotion of Indian tourism. The meeting reflected a shared commitment to strengthening India's cultural identity through meaningful creative collaboration.

Held at Raj Bhavan, Haryana, the discussion explored cinema's evolving role in shaping India's socio-cultural narrative, driving global engagement and preserving the country's artistic heritage. The Governor and CEO Abhishek Mishra exchanged insights on how film festivals like DPIFF can serve as platforms for cultural diplomacy, youth engagement and global storytelling.

“It was an honour to interact with the Hon'ble Governor of Haryana, Shri Bandaru Dattatreya ji,” said Abhishek Mishra .“His profound understanding of the arts and cultural heritage of India is truly inspiring. Our discussion reaffirmed our shared belief in cinema as not just a medium of entertainment, but as a bridge to connect people, promote tourism and preserve the soul of Indian culture.”

This engagement marks the Governor's continued support for DPIFF, having previously extended his blessings to the festival's annual award ceremony that celebrates excellence in Indian cinema while promoting traditional values and national heritage.

A respected statesman and former Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Shri Bandaru Dattatreya has long been an advocate for youth empowerment, social equity and the preservation of Indian art forms. His unwavering dedication to inclusive development and cultural preservation resonates deeply with DPIFF's mission to uphold the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema.

As the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival approaches its much-anticipated 2025 edition, it continues to receive widespread recognition and support from dignitaries and institutions across the nation cementing its status as a custodian of cinematic heritage and a beacon for India's cultural and creative resurgence.



For more details about Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival – DPIFF visit: dpiff/blog/