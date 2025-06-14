UN Conference On Palestine-Israel Postponed Amid Tensions

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A United Nations conference on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, has been postponed following rising tensions in the Middle East.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the delay at a press conference on Friday, emphasizing:“This postponement cannot undermine our determination to move forward with the implementation of the two-state solution.”

He reaffirmed his commitment:“Whatever the circumstances, I remain determined to recognize the State of Palestine.”

Macron cited rising regional tensions and the inability of key participants-including the Palestinian representatives and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman-to travel as reasons for the postponement, according to a Reuters report.

He said the meeting would be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The conference, originally set for June 17–20 in New York, aimed to outline a roadmap for Palestinian statehood while addressing Israel's security concerns.

Macron, scheduled to attend on June 18, had previously suggested that France could officially recognize a Palestinian state during the event-an idea strongly opposed by Israel.

On Friday, Israel launched a massive wave of airstrikes on Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, including a fortified underground site.

The strikes reportedly killed top Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, marking one of the most direct confrontations between the two countries to date.

Iran has also launched ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliatory strikes.

