Darryl Alexander New Jazz Single 'Seen It Before' Inspired By Yellow Jacket Sting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Darryl Alexander's Dawn Chorus - New Single Lands June 27, Album Morning Calls Follows This Fall

- Aaron - GratefulwebBOARDMAN, OH, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Seen it Before,” the new contemporary jazz single by Darryl Alexander will be released on June 27, 2025. "This vibrant track features Billboard-charting saxophonist Jackiem Joyner, whose dynamic melodies intertwine seamlessly with Alexander's rhythmic grooves. The ensemble, including keyboardist Pete Tokar, guitarist Ken Karsh, and bassist Wilbur Krebs, delivers a performance that resonates with both contemporary jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike."“Seen It Before” offers a preview of Alexander's forthcoming 11-track album, Morning Calls, slated for release in September". -JazzChill (May 27, 2025). "Jackiem Joyner(s) bright melodies glide over Alexander's rhythmic pocket to create an irresistible, forward-leaning groove (gratefulweb)."“This record was birthed in the midst of the pandemic, with inspiration from one of my favorite groups, the Grammy nominated jazz group, Yellow Jackets. Being severely ill with Covid, I pulled up YouTube, as this was pretty much all the strength I could mustard. I didn't realize that they had a new release (Yellow Jackets + WDR Big Band), so I naturally began to listen. It was an incredible experience. I truly believe that this music, along with Divine intervention facilitated the healing of my body.”“The full album, titled“Morning Calls” will be released in September with the title reflecting the transition from night to dawn, a new start, of each of us having the strength and resilience to face the challenges of a new day.His other passion is organizational development activities with nonprofits to reduce substance abuse in communities among youth to foster wellness in communities.

Darryl Alexander Sr

DAP Entertainment LLC

+1 330-301-6580

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Seen it Before - New Single by Darryl Alexander

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.