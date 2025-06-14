Darryl Alexander New Jazz Single 'Seen It Before' Inspired By Yellow Jacket Sting
“Seen It Before” offers a preview of Alexander's forthcoming 11-track album, Morning Calls, slated for release in September". -JazzChill (May 27, 2025). "Jackiem Joyner(s) bright melodies glide over Alexander's rhythmic pocket to create an irresistible, forward-leaning groove (gratefulweb)."
“This record was birthed in the midst of the pandemic, with inspiration from one of my favorite groups, the Grammy nominated jazz group, Yellow Jackets. Being severely ill with Covid, I pulled up YouTube, as this was pretty much all the strength I could mustard. I didn't realize that they had a new release (Yellow Jackets + WDR Big Band), so I naturally began to listen. It was an incredible experience. I truly believe that this music, along with Divine intervention facilitated the healing of my body.”“The full album, titled“Morning Calls” will be released in September with the title reflecting the transition from night to dawn, a new start, of each of us having the strength and resilience to face the challenges of a new day.
His other passion is organizational development activities with nonprofits to reduce substance abuse in communities among youth to foster wellness in communities.
Seen it Before - New Single by Darryl Alexander
