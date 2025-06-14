403
Hakan Fidan Urges Advancing Trump, Iran Talks
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized on Friday that continuing the diplomatic track initiated by United States Leader Donald Trump regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions is the "only way" to defuse the ongoing crisis.
Fidan was speaking after presiding over a senior-level meeting, convened in response to Israel’s persistent assaults on Iranian military and nuclear installations.
“Diplomacy is the only alternative to war,” Fidan posted on X, following consultations with top Turkish leaders, including the defense minister, intelligence chief, and military commander.
He stressed that increasing regional friction must not detract from the "genocide taking place in Gaza," underscoring Turkey’s concern about shifting global focus.
A sixth session of indirect US-Iran discussions, facilitated by Oman, was slated for Sunday.
However, it remains uncertain whether the scheduled negotiations aimed at reviving a potential agreement will proceed in the wake of Israel’s recent actions.
US President Trump has maintained that Iran must be prevented from acquiring a nuclear weapon, asserting it "may have another opportunity" to reach a new accord with Washington.
Fidan noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been "closely" following these developments from the start and continues to receive updates.
He further stated that appropriate Turkish agencies are implementing precautionary steps as instructed by Erdogan, "based on possible scenarios that concern our country."
