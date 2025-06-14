403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Airways Cancels Scheduled Flights Citing Traveler Safety Concerns
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways cancelled on Saturday a number of scheduled flights citing concerns over travelers safety due to current regional conditions.
In a press release, the national carrier mentioned that the flights cancelled are flight number KU563/4 to and from Amman and flight number KU503/4 heading to and from Beirut.
It explained that this came after careful consideration of the security situation, and in coordination with the general directorate of civil aviation and foreign ministry.
The airways will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as they occur, as per its statement.
They will be contacting travelers, via their provided contact information, to reschedule their bookings, mentioned the airways, thanking them for their cooperation. (end)
smr
In a press release, the national carrier mentioned that the flights cancelled are flight number KU563/4 to and from Amman and flight number KU503/4 heading to and from Beirut.
It explained that this came after careful consideration of the security situation, and in coordination with the general directorate of civil aviation and foreign ministry.
The airways will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as they occur, as per its statement.
They will be contacting travelers, via their provided contact information, to reschedule their bookings, mentioned the airways, thanking them for their cooperation. (end)
smr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment