Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Airways Cancels Scheduled Flights Citing Traveler Safety Concerns

2025-06-14 09:03:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways cancelled on Saturday a number of scheduled flights citing concerns over travelers safety due to current regional conditions.
In a press release, the national carrier mentioned that the flights cancelled are flight number KU563/4 to and from Amman and flight number KU503/4 heading to and from Beirut.
It explained that this came after careful consideration of the security situation, and in coordination with the general directorate of civil aviation and foreign ministry.
The airways will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as they occur, as per its statement.
They will be contacting travelers, via their provided contact information, to reschedule their bookings, mentioned the airways, thanking them for their cooperation. (end)
