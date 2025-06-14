403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian Media Claims Downing of Israeli Jets
(MENAFN) The Iranian military allegedly brought down two Israeli warplanes participating in Friday's bombing raids on Iranian soil and has reportedly detained an Israeli female aviator, according to an Iranian news outlet.
Although Iran's armed forces have not formally verified the alleged takedown of the aircraft, Tasnim further claimed that a distinct Israeli drone was neutralized in the central region of Qom.
On the other side, Israeli military representative Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee dismissed the assertions, labeling them as “completely baseless” and accusing Iranian outlets of inventing stories.
Due to the ongoing hostilities between the two nations, independent confirmation of the competing allegations is not currently feasible.
At the same time, Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority released a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), stating that the nation’s airspace will remain shut to all aircraft until 2:00 pm local time on Saturday, as per a government-affiliated news agency.
Although Iran's armed forces have not formally verified the alleged takedown of the aircraft, Tasnim further claimed that a distinct Israeli drone was neutralized in the central region of Qom.
On the other side, Israeli military representative Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee dismissed the assertions, labeling them as “completely baseless” and accusing Iranian outlets of inventing stories.
Due to the ongoing hostilities between the two nations, independent confirmation of the competing allegations is not currently feasible.
At the same time, Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority released a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), stating that the nation’s airspace will remain shut to all aircraft until 2:00 pm local time on Saturday, as per a government-affiliated news agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment