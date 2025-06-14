Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iranian Media Claims Downing of Israeli Jets

Iranian Media Claims Downing of Israeli Jets


2025-06-14 08:40:31
(MENAFN) The Iranian military allegedly brought down two Israeli warplanes participating in Friday's bombing raids on Iranian soil and has reportedly detained an Israeli female aviator, according to an Iranian news outlet.

Although Iran's armed forces have not formally verified the alleged takedown of the aircraft, Tasnim further claimed that a distinct Israeli drone was neutralized in the central region of Qom.

On the other side, Israeli military representative Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee dismissed the assertions, labeling them as “completely baseless” and accusing Iranian outlets of inventing stories.

Due to the ongoing hostilities between the two nations, independent confirmation of the competing allegations is not currently feasible.

At the same time, Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority released a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), stating that the nation’s airspace will remain shut to all aircraft until 2:00 pm local time on Saturday, as per a government-affiliated news agency.

MENAFN14062025000045017167ID1109673872

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search