Kuwaiti, Bahraini Fms Discuss Regional Developments


2025-06-14 08:02:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani discussed on Saturday regional developments following Israeli occupation's attacks on Iranian sites.
The two ministers discussed, over a phone call, the repercussions of the military escalation in the region, as well as ways of strengthening joint cooperation and efforts to stabilize the region. (end)
