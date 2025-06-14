Sharvari Reveals She Manifested To Be Directed By Imtiaz Ali

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Sharvari's birthday got a little more special as she has been roped in as the leading lady for Imtiaz Ali's next.

Sharing her excitement for a new journey, the 'Maharaja' actress revealed that she has been manifesting to work with the 'Tamasha' maker ever since she decided to become an actor.

The birthday star penned on her official Instagram account, "What an incredible surprise to see this announcement happen on my birthday! Best birthday ever! @imtiazaliofficial sir, I have manifested to be directed by you ever since I've dreamt to be an actor.. This will be the most amazing learning experience for me.. It is an honour to be a part of your vision... Thank you for choosing me .. It feels so special to be a part of this dream team @naseeruddin49 @diljitdosanjh @vedangraina. Eeeeppp!!! So excited for this new journey."

This yet-to-be-titled project enjoys a stellar cast featuring Diljit Diljit, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. It is believed that the film will go on floors by August this year and will reach the cinema halls on Baisakhi 2026.

Talking about the drama, Imtiaz shared a statement saying,“ 'Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota' ('You are with me, however, When there is no one else') -Momin. Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone's heart?”

“It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country. Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you,” the 'Highway' director added.

Further details regarding the cast, crew, and storyline of the movie have been kept under wraps for now.

This yet-to-be-titled drama will mark Sharvari's first collaboration with

Diljit and Vedang.