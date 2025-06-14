Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Launches Missile Counterattack, U.S. Aids Israel’s Defense

2025-06-14 07:26:49
(MENAFN) In a swift escalation of regional tensions, Iran launched a retaliatory missile assault on Israel late Friday, with the United States stepping in to assist in intercepting the incoming projectiles, a U.S. official confirmed.

"I can confirm that the US is assisting in shooting down missiles targeting Israel," the official told a news outlet.

The large-scale counterattack, named Operation True Promise III by Iranian forces, targeted multiple sites across Israel. According to Israeli media, the assault left at least 40 individuals injured, including two in critical condition.

The Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, reported via X that Iran had fired fewer than 100 missiles. He stated that most were either intercepted by defense systems or failed to reach their targets.

This strike follows a pre-dawn offensive by Israeli forces earlier on Friday, which targeted key Iranian infrastructure, including nuclear and missile facilities. The attack resulted in the deaths of high-ranking Iranian military personnel and scientists. Tehran had previously vowed to retaliate decisively.

The confrontation marks a dangerous flashpoint in the ongoing conflict, raising fears of a broader military escalation in the region.

