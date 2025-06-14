Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Snake Species Discovered In Myanmar For First Time

Snake Species Discovered In Myanmar For First Time


2025-06-14 07:08:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Yangon: A species of snake previously undocumented in Myanmar has been recorded in the country, shedding light on the country's growing reptile diversity.

The findings, published on June 10 by Herpetology Notes, an online-only, open-access scientific journal, stated that the newly reported Lycodon laoensis, also known as the Laotian wolf snake, was previously known only from countries such as Laos.

With observations from the states and regions of Kayin, Shan, and Tanintharyi, the species has now been documented in Myanmar for the first time, the report said.

MENAFN14062025000063011010ID1109673747

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search