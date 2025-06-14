Snake Species Discovered In Myanmar For First Time
Yangon: A species of snake previously undocumented in Myanmar has been recorded in the country, shedding light on the country's growing reptile diversity.
The findings, published on June 10 by Herpetology Notes, an online-only, open-access scientific journal, stated that the newly reported Lycodon laoensis, also known as the Laotian wolf snake, was previously known only from countries such as Laos.
With observations from the states and regions of Kayin, Shan, and Tanintharyi, the species has now been documented in Myanmar for the first time, the report said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment