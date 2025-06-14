Snake Species Discovered In Myanmar For First Time

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Yangon: A species of snake previously undocumented in Myanmar has been recorded in the country, shedding light on the country's growing reptile diversity.

The findings, published on June 10 by Herpetology Notes, an online-only, open-access scientific journal, stated that the newly reported Lycodon laoensis, also known as the Laotian wolf snake, was previously known only from countries such as Laos.

With observations from the states and regions of Kayin, Shan, and Tanintharyi, the species has now been documented in Myanmar for the first time, the report said.