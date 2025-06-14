Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
4Th International Conference On Primary Care And Public Healthcare Set For May 2026 In Kuala Lumpur

4Th International Conference On Primary Care And Public Healthcare Set For May 2026 In Kuala Lumpur


2025-06-14 07:07:32
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Scientex Conferences is proud to announce the 4th International Conference on Primary Care and Public Health, scheduled to be held from May 07–08, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a virtual webinar component on May 21–22, 2026.

This global forum will bring together leading experts, researchers, practitioners, and policymakers to exchange knowledge, foster collaboration, and promote innovation in healthcare systems. Key sessions will cover topics such as:

Advances in primary care models

Health promotion and disease prevention

Family medicine and rural health

Digital healthcare and telemedicine

Global health equity and sustainability

Attendees can expect keynote addresses, expert panel discussions, abstract presentations, CPD certification, and both in-person and online networking opportunities. The event aims to create a strong international platform for dialogue and knowledge sharing.

Abstract submissions are now open, and all researchers, clinicians, and academic professionals are invited to submit their work through the official portal.

Contact: Zara Hernandez
WhatsApp/Mobile: (+1) 929 392 1801
Email: ...

Website:

Company :-Scientex Conferences

User :- Zara Hernandez

Email :-...

Phone :-19293921801

Url :-


MENAFN14062025003198003206ID1109673742

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search