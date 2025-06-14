EFTA Amendments Open 'New' Horizons For Jordanian Exports: JEBA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 14 (Petra) - Chairman of the Jordan-Europe Business Association (JEBA) Ali Murad said the government's ratification of the amendments to the free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Norway is a "strategic" step in the right direction to deepen economic relations with European partners and open "broader" horizons for national exports.In remarks to "Petra" Saturday, he said amendments introduced to the agreement, which entered into force in 2002, would contribute to align the trade framework with the latest European and international standards, mainly amid developments related to the Euro-Mediterranean Free Trade Area (EMFTA).Murad added that these updates make the agreement "more dynamic and more suited" to the needs of modern trade and provide an "stimulating" mutual investor-related legal and commercial environment.Murad noted the signing of three additional bilateral agreements related to the agricultural sector with Norway, Switzerland, and Iceland reflects mutual "seriousness" in enhancing specialized trade exchange, especially in sectors of importance to the national economy.Murad noted importance of this step in supporting national efforts to enhance the Jordanian economy's capability to access "advanced" European markets, especially amid the need to increase exports and diversify trading partners."JEBA looks forward to building on these agreements and providing technical and advisory support to the Jordanian business sector, ensuring optimal use of the new trade and investment opportunities provided by these amendments and achieving sustainable growth for the national economy," he pointed out.According to official statistics, the Kingdom's exports to Iceland, Switzerland, and Norway, amounted to approximately JD75 million last year, while no exports were recorded to Liechtenstein.On behalf of the Jordanian government, the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Akram Harahsheh, and the ambassadors of the EFTA countries to the United Nations in Geneva, representing Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Norway, signed the amendments to the mutually signed free trade agreement.The amendments, which update the agreement, aim to enhance trade exchange and economic opportunities between Jordan and the EFTA countries.The move also takes into account the latest developments within the EMFTA framework to ensure dynamic alignment with the updated agreement's rules, which have become more trade-friendly and would enhance joint opportunities for economic growth and prosperity.