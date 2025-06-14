403
BRICS Admits Vietnam as Tenth Partner
(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, Brazil on Friday confirmed that Vietnam has officially joined the BRICS group of emerging economies as a "partner country." The announcement signals a deeper realignment of global economic and political ties, with Vietnam positioning itself as a more active player on the world stage.
“The government of Brazil welcomes the decision of the Vietnamese government,” stated Brazil, which currently holds the rotating presidency of BRICS for 2025.
According to a formal statement from Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “The country shares with the BRICS members and partners a commitment to a more inclusive and representative international order. Its efforts in favor of South-South cooperation and sustainable development reinforce its convergence with the interests of the group.”
Vietnam’s entry brings the number of BRICS partner countries to ten, joining the ranks of Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.
The "partner country" status was officially introduced during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024. The move is part of a wider strategy by the bloc to broaden its influence and foster stronger alliances across the Global South.
Vietnam’s accession is widely interpreted as part of its broader push to diversify international partnerships and strengthen its economic resilience. As a partner nation, Vietnam will have access to BRICS summits and policy discussions, enhancing its diplomatic footprint.
Marking a historic milestone, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh represented Vietnam at the BRICS+ Summit in Kazan in 2024—the first time a Vietnamese leader has participated in a primary BRICS gathering.
Vietnam had previously expressed its willingness to explore a formal relationship with the group earlier this year. With a population nearing 100 million and a growing economic presence, Vietnam is increasingly seen as a key regional power in Asia.
The original BRICS bloc—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—has undergone a significant expansion. Recent additions to its full membership include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.
