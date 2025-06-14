Cinc Syrskyi Awards Cross Of Merit To Warriors Credited With Destroying Enemy Personnel, Equipment, Weapons

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, commented on the figure of one million Russian military losses and presented the Commander-in-Chief's highest honorary award - the Cross of Merit - to warriors who had eliminated numerous enemy troops, military equipment, and weaponry.

According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi shared this on Facebook .

“The sweat, blood, effort, professionalism, and effectiveness of Ukrainian defenders are what made this incredible result possible - one million total losses for the enemy army,” Syrskyi emphasized.

He awarded the Cross of Merit to major Ruslan Dehtiarov, an army aviation pilot, senior sergeant Andrii Shevrikuk from tank forces, sergeant Volodymyr Teslia, an anti-tank specialist, and private Andrii Khomiak, a drone strike operator.

“These men have each taken a significant toll on the enemy's personnel, equipment, and weaponry,” he noted.

“I spoke with the guys about their service, use of new technologies and weapons systems. I thanked them for their invaluable contribution to the destruction of Russian invaders, their military equipment, and weaponry. I wished them success in continuing their combat work and in degrading the enemy's offensive capabilities,” Syrskyi said.

He added:“The more enemy capabilities we destroy, the more lives of our soldiers we save.”

“Our people are the most important thing. Every effective action, every meter of liberated Ukrainian land, and every eliminated Russian invader - these are the steps that secure our independence. We keep moving forward. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!” Syrskyi concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian combat losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, through June 12, 2025, have exceeded one million personnel.