After Operation Spiderweb, Russia Relocated Its Strategic Aviation To Far East

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian Air Force has relocated its strategic bombers to the Far East following Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Agency. News with reference to OSINT analysts AviVector, who analyzed satellite images.

Russia has dispersed its Tu-160 bombers to the Elizovo airbase in Kamchatka, the Anadyr airbase in Chukotka, and the Borisoglebskoe airbase in Kazan.

It is noted that seven Tu-160 aircraft, which were based at the Belaia airfield in the Irkutsk region prior to the Ukrainian attack, left the airbase by the middle of last week.

On Thursday morning, the last of the three Tu-160s flew out of the Olenia airbase in the Murmansk region, which had previously been their base. On Saturday morning, all Tu-95MS aircraft also flew out of the airfield near Murmansk.

Two more Tu-160 bombers were stationed in Anadyr (Chukotka). Three Tu-160s, including one undergoing modernization, were stationed at the Borisoglebsk airfield in Tatarstan.

There were three Tu-160s at the Elizovo airfield (Kamchatka).

The day after the attack by Ukrainian drones, 11 Tu-22M3 bombers were sent from the Olenia airbase to the Ukrainka airfield in the Amur region, AviVector reported last Tuesday.

According to analysts, four Tu-95MS bombers from the Engels-2 military airfield in the Saratov region also headed there.

Six Tu-22M3 bombers flew to the Engels-2 base on Saturday night.

Four Tu-22M3s landed on Monday at the Mozdok airbase in North Ossetia, which has recently been virtually unused by Russian aviation. Four more Tu-22M3s were spotted by satellites at the Borisoglebskoe airfield in Tatarstan.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 1, the SSU conducted a unique special operation to simultaneously strike four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation: Olenia, Ivanovo, Dyagilevo, and Belaia. These airfields were home to Russian strategic aviation, which regularly bombards Ukrainian cities.

The estimated cost of the equipment destroyed as a result of the SSU special operation exceeds USD 7 billion.

The total losses of the Russian Federation's aviation amount to 41 units, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22, Tu-160, as well as An-12 and Il-78 aircraft.

First photo from militarnyi