Legendary Sea Baby Drone That Struck Crimean Bridge Now On Display In Kyiv Museum
According to the SSU , the drone belongs to a class of reusable unmanned vehicles that return to base after completing combat missions.
The showcased Sea Baby successfully carried out several missions, covering over 4,000 kilometers across the Black Sea. Notably, it engaged in combat with Russian aircraft in December 2024. Although it sustained significant damage, it completed its objectives and returned to base. Due to the extent of the damage, the drone is no longer operational, and it has now been fully secured and transferred to the museum.
Brigadier General Ivan Lukashevych of the SSU's military counterintelligence described the Sea Baby as a unique innovation, surpassing global analogs in reliability, technology, and versatility.
Since 2022, SSU-developed surface maritime drones have evolved from experimental kamikaze models into multi-purpose sea platforms - fast, stealthy, and capable of carrying over 1,000 kg of explosive payload over distances of up to 1,000 kilometers.
The Sea Baby drones have taken on various missions in the Black Sea, from remote-controlled mine-laying operations to direct attacks on military targets and illegally constructed infrastructure in occupied Crimea.Read also: After Operation Spiderweb, Russia relocated its strategic aviation to Far East
According to SSU head Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk, these drones have fulfilled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's goal of ending Russia's naval dominance in the Black Sea.
“This invention forced Russia to hide most of its warships in Novorossiysk Bay and enabled Ukraine to reopen the grain corridor,” said Yurii Savchuk, Director of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War.“I'm confident this exhibit will be extremely popular - everyone will want to touch a piece of modern history created by real heroes.”
The SSU also reminded that the newest Sea Baby models are equipped with heavy-caliber machine guns, ballistic auto-aim systems, and target-locking capabilities, enabling them to engage in direct combat with Russian aircraft.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Sea Baby platforms now feature artificial intelligence systems, allowing them to dodge enemy fire and retaliate against Russian helicopters and tactical aircraft flying at low altitudes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment