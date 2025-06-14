SBI Conducting Searches At President Of National Academy Of Agrarian Sciences Source
This information was confirmed to Ukrinform by sources within law enforcement agencies.
“These searches are being carried out in a case concerning embezzlement of property through abuse of official position,” the sources informed the agency.
It was previously reported that the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court announced a guilty verdict in the case of illegal acquisition of particularly valuable lands of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences in 2013-2014. According to the court verdict, nine individuals were found guilty, including six officials from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences and its structural units, two former officials of the State Land Agency's Kyiv regional department, and one employee of the Security Service of Ukraine. They were convicted under Articles 191 (Part 5), 15 (Part 3), and 191 (Part 5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement, misappropriation of property by abuse of official position).Read also: Yanukovych-era defense ministers suspected of selling hundreds of weapons systems
The president of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences was suspected of involvement in the illegal alienation of particularly valuable lands back in 2020.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment