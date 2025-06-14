SBI Conducting Searches At President Of National Academy Of Agrarian Sciences Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is conducting searches on Friday at the residence of Yaroslav Hadzal, President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences.

This information was confirmed to Ukrinform by sources within law enforcement agencies.

“These searches are being carried out in a case concerning embezzlement of property through abuse of official position,” the sources informed the agency.

It was previously reported that the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court announced a guilty verdict in the case of illegal acquisition of particularly valuable lands of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences in 2013-2014. According to the court verdict, nine individuals were found guilty, including six officials from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences and its structural units, two former officials of the State Land Agency's Kyiv regional department, and one employee of the Security Service of Ukraine. They were convicted under Articles 191 (Part 5), 15 (Part 3), and 191 (Part 5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement, misappropriation of property by abuse of official position).

The president of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences was suspected of involvement in the illegal alienation of particularly valuable lands back in 2020.