Canadian Senate Passes Resolution On Protection Of Ukrainian Children, Condemns Russian Attacks

Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk expressed her gratitude to the Senate on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“We are grateful to the Senate of Canada for adopting a resolution on protection of Ukrainian children from Russian aggression. The Senate of Canada condemned Russian attacks and interference in the lives of Ukrainian children,” she said.

The Vice Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament reported that Canadian senators had called on all states that are members of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children to significantly intensify their efforts to protect Ukrainian children from Russian aggression.

The Canadian Parliament also called on international partners to intensify efforts for the return, repatriation, and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

“I thank the author of the resolution, Stan Kutcher, and all the senators who passed the document unanimously, without any additional debate,” Kondratiuk noted.

At the same time, she recalled that Canada co-chairs the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which has been joined by 41 countries.

“We greatly appreciate Canada's concern, solidarity, and leadership in defending the rights of our children, who are being abducted, 're-educated', forcibly adopted, and militarized by Russia,” the Deputy Speaker stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 13, eleven more children were returned to government-controlled territory from the Russian-occupied part of Kherson region.