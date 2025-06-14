Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PSD: Falling Object Injured 3 People In Irbid House


2025-06-14 05:07:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 14 (Petra) -The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced three people were injured after an object fell on a house in the northern city of Irbid, as per a report it has received Saturday morning.
In its statement, PSD added that the injured were rushed to the hospital, as their medical condition was labelled as "good."
The PSD confirmed that joint teams from the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army and the PSD have begun an investigation into the incident.

