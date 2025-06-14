ICRC: Any Further Regional Escalation Would Ignite 'Wider' Crisis

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 14 (Petra) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is deeply alarmed by the latest hostilities in the Middle East and urgently calls for respect of international humanitarian law (IHL).In a statement on Saturday, the ICRC said further escalation in a region already wracked by multiple conflicts risks sparking a broader regional crisis with devastating consequences for all communities, exacerbating existing humanitarian emergencies and displacing more people both within their countries and beyond.The ICRC added that civilians in the Middle East have borne the brunt of repeated crises for decades. What they need most is a respite from armed violence."It is imperative for all actors to prioritize de-escalation and the preservation of human life and dignity. The ICRC urges all parties involved to adhere to IHL, taking constant care to spare the civilian population, civilians and civilian objects," the statement pointed out.Beyond legal obligations, the ICRC added that "decisive" political action is needed to scale back hostilities that will lead to further suffering and destruction. Urgent diplomatic steps must be taken to bring back stability and safeguard lives.In all conflict-affected areas, the ICRC said it continues engaging with parties to remind them of their obligations under IHL to ensure civilians, medical personnel, and civilian objects, including essential services are protected."We are committed to working with our Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners who have activated emergency preparedness and response teams on the ground and are responding to humanitarian needs," the ICRC said.