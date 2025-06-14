Critically Ill Afghan Infant Receives Free Treatment In Peshawar After Parents Allowed Entry On Humanitarian Grounds

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a compassionate gesture, Pakistani authorities allowed the parents of a critically ill Afghan newborn to enter the country through the Torkham border without travel documents, enabling them to be with their child and pursue urgent medical treatment.

According to details, the six-week-old Afghan baby had been admitted in critical condition to Peshawar's Hayatabad Medical Complex for the past seven days.

However, due to the lack of valid travel documents, the child's parents had remained stranded in Afghanistan, unable to join their ailing infant.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) Major General Anjum Riaz granted special permission on humanitarian grounds for the parents to enter Pakistan through the Torkham border.

Upon their arrival, Shahjehan Afridi, Managing Director of Afridi Medical Complex, immediately admitted the infant to his facility for free treatment.

“This is not just about a child, it's about humanity,” Afridi said.“Our hospital has treated many poor and helpless patients free of cost. The Afghan people are our brothers, and helping them is a moral obligation.”

Afridi expressed his gratitude to the security forces for their timely assistance, adding that had the parents not been granted entry in time, the child's life could have been in grave danger.