Organizing Committee Reviews Preparations For III CIS Games In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) On June 13, the second meeting of the Organizing Committee for the 3rd CIS Games was held in Baku under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov,reports.

During the meeting, the Baku City Circuit Operating Company, functioning under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, presented an update on the overall preparations for the Games.

Detailed information was provided on a wide range of organizational aspects, including athlete registration, airport reception and departure logistics, transport services during the opening and closing ceremonies, supply and logistics operations, administrative planning, staffing, volunteer programs, media and communication services, sports operations, preparation of competition venues, and security arrangements.