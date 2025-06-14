Organizing Committee Reviews Preparations For III CIS Games In Baku
During the meeting, the Baku City Circuit Operating Company, functioning under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, presented an update on the overall preparations for the Games.
Detailed information was provided on a wide range of organizational aspects, including athlete registration, airport reception and departure logistics, transport services during the opening and closing ceremonies, supply and logistics operations, administrative planning, staffing, volunteer programs, media and communication services, sports operations, preparation of competition venues, and security arrangements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment