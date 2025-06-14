Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mehrabad Airport's Explosion Targeted Fighter Jet Hangar -- IRNA


2025-06-14 05:04:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- An explosion rocked Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport early Saturday morning, targeting a fighter jet hangar as part of an Israeli attack, the official news agency (IRNA) reported.
The agency explained that the explosion was not in the vicinity of the airport's runways or main facilities, but occurred behind Terminal 4 and the machinery building in the fighter jet hangar.
It added that Iranian air defenses clashed fiercely last night around Mehrabad Airport, where parts of the airport were targeted, noting that the country's airspace remains closed.
Tehran witnessed intense activation of anti-aircraft missiles in the city's skies on Friday evening, with explosions heard in various parts of the capital Tehran. (pickup previous)
