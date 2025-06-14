403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mehrabad Airport's Explosion Targeted Fighter Jet Hangar -- IRNA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- An explosion rocked Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport early Saturday morning, targeting a fighter jet hangar as part of an Israeli attack, the official news agency (IRNA) reported.
The agency explained that the explosion was not in the vicinity of the airport's runways or main facilities, but occurred behind Terminal 4 and the machinery building in the fighter jet hangar.
It added that Iranian air defenses clashed fiercely last night around Mehrabad Airport, where parts of the airport were targeted, noting that the country's airspace remains closed.
Tehran witnessed intense activation of anti-aircraft missiles in the city's skies on Friday evening, with explosions heard in various parts of the capital Tehran. (pickup previous)
maha
The agency explained that the explosion was not in the vicinity of the airport's runways or main facilities, but occurred behind Terminal 4 and the machinery building in the fighter jet hangar.
It added that Iranian air defenses clashed fiercely last night around Mehrabad Airport, where parts of the airport were targeted, noting that the country's airspace remains closed.
Tehran witnessed intense activation of anti-aircraft missiles in the city's skies on Friday evening, with explosions heard in various parts of the capital Tehran. (pickup previous)
maha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment