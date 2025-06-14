NEET UG 2025 Results: Mahesh Kumar Tops Exam With 686 Marks
Mahesh Kumar, who had been preparing for the past three years at a renowned career institute in Sikar, has secured the top rank in the highly-competitive medical entrance examination.
His consistent dedication and the guidance provided by his institute helped him rise to the top among over 20 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam across India on May 4, this year.
Mahesh comes from a humble background, both his parents serve in government jobs, and his academic journey has been marked by perseverance and discipline.
His success has not only made his family and hometown proud but also added another feather to the cap of Sikar, which has become a rising hub for medical and engineering exam preparations.
The NEET UG 2025 result, along with the final answer key, has been made available on the official websites - nic and ac.
Candidates can check their subject-wise scores, total marks, percentile rank, and qualifying status through their login credentials.
In addition to the results, NTA is also expected to release the cut-off scores required for MBBS and BDS admissions.
Last year, the cut-off percentile was 50 for the general category and 40 for OBC, SC, and ST candidates. The 2025 percentile will be based on the highest marks secured in the all-India merit list.
Students who qualify in NEET UG 2025 will be eligible to participate in centralised counselling for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical programmes. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct All India Quota (AIQ) counselling, while states will carry out their own counselling for state-quota seats.
All qualified candidates are advised to download and preserve their scorecards, as these will be required during the admission and counselling process. They should also keep checking the official NEET websites regularly for updates on counselling schedules and cut-off announcements.
