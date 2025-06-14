403
Jordan unemplyment witnesses slight decrease this year
(MENAFN) Jordan’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 21.3%, a marginal 0.1% decrease compared to the same period last year, based on findings from the Labor Force Survey conducted quarterly by the Department of Statistics. The data, collected from 16,560 households across the country, reflects international standards by asking participants whether they had searched for employment within the previous four weeks.
This modest improvement may hint at a slowly recovering labor market, possibly supported by improved economic conditions at the start of the year. In fact, over the past three years, the unemployment rate has dropped by 1.5 percentage points—a hopeful sign that job opportunities are gradually increasing.
However, the figures also reveal significant gender disparities. Unemployment among men climbed to 18.6%, while for women it fell to 31.2%. The drop for women might be tied to recent growth in industries that traditionally employ more female workers.
Education levels also play a major role in the employment landscape. Around 40% of the unemployed population have not completed high school, while 60% have finished high school or attained higher education. This suggests a gap between the skills job seekers possess and the demands of the labor market, pointing to the need for improvements in education and professional training programs.
Among those currently employed, nearly half (46.4%) did not finish high school, 10.3% have a high school diploma, and 43% hold qualifications beyond high school. These figures indicate that a large portion of jobs are still going to individuals with lower educational backgrounds, while university graduates may be struggling to secure roles that match their qualifications. The relatively small share of high school diploma holders in the labor market also suggests that this education level alone may no longer be sufficient for securing stable employment.
To address these challenges, Jordan would benefit from strengthening vocational and technical training systems to better equip its workforce with practical and in-demand skills.
