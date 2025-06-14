403
Operation True Promise III starts on Israel
(MENAFN) Iran initiated a large-scale counteroffensive against Israel late Friday, responding to a series of Israeli strikes on its military and nuclear infrastructure. According to official statements from the Israeli military, multiple missiles were fired toward various parts of the country during the night.
“The Iranian attack is ongoing. Dozens of additional missiles were launched toward Israel,” the Israeli military stated on social media.
“All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles,” read another message from the same source.
According to reports, Iranian state media confirmed that Tehran had activated a military campaign titled Operation True Promise III, which included missile strikes said to have directly hit Tel Aviv.
Shortly after air raid alarms were triggered across central Israel, the sounds of powerful detonations were reported in multiple locations. Earlier that same day, Israel had initiated strikes aimed at Iranian nuclear and defense sites. These operations allegedly resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian military leaders and key scientific personnel.
